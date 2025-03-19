Mohbad’s Father Petitions Court Over Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Prime Boy’s Release In Son’s Death

The father of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has filed an application at the Lagos High Court in Ikeja, seeking a judicial review of the legal advice issued by the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The application, filed on March 12 through his lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Wahab Shittu, aims to overturn the DPP’s decision, which led to the discharge of four key suspects—Abdul Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley), Samson Balogun Eletu (Sam Larry), Owodunni Ibrahim (Prime Boy), and Opere Babatunde—in connection with Mohbad’s death.

Aloba, who filed the suit on behalf of himself and the Aloba family, named the Attorney General of Lagos and the DPP as respondents.

He argued that the DPP’s advice lacked fairness, prematurely influenced the Coroner’s inquest—still ongoing—and allowed individuals implicated in the proceedings to go free.

In court documents, Aloba stated, “That the death of late ILERIOLUWA OLADIMEJI ALOBA aka MOHBAD on the 11th of September 2025 was viewed as unnatural and suspicious, which led to him petitioning and demanding an inquest into the cause of death.”

He further noted that the Coroner’s proceedings began on September 23, 2023, and are yet to be concluded. However, despite the ongoing inquest, the suspects were discharged on February 26, 2025, by Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje of the Yaba Magistrate Court based on the DPP’s advice.

Aloba emphasized, “That while the proceeding is yet to be concluded by the Coroner’s Court, Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje, sitting at the Yaba Magistrate Court on the 26th of February 2025 and acting on the legal advice of the respondents, discharged and acquitted the 4 prime suspects—Abdul Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, Samson Balogun Eletu aka Sam Larry, Owodunni Ibrahim aka Prime Boy, and Opere Babatunde—in the controversial death of late Mohbad.”

He also stated that the legal advice was unknown to him until the suspects were discharged, adding, “That the applicants became aware of the legal advice at the Magistrate Court when the suspects were being discharged and acquitted by the court.”

Aloba highlighted that the suspects had been mentioned and implicated in the Coroner’s proceedings but had yet to appear before the inquest.

He argued, “That those discharged and acquitted suspects by the respondents pursuant to their legal advice have been mentioned and implicated in the Coroner’s proceedings and have been summoned and are yet to appear and give evidence as to their role in the death of late Mohbad.”

Furthermore, he criticized the police for forwarding their investigation report to the DPP without notifying the Coroner’s Court, despite participating in the inquest.

According to him, “That the Police, through one ASP Mohammed Yusuf attached to the Homicide Section, State CID Panti, and the respondents through their Senior Counsel, Mr. George, participated in the Coroner’s proceedings. The State CID Panti forwarded the case containing their investigation to the respondents without informing the Coroner’s Court, and while both offices, particularly the respondents, were aware of the Coroner’s inquest, they proceeded to issue legal advice, which prompted the Magistrate Court to discharge and acquit the prime suspects in the controversial death of late Mohbad.”

Aloba contended that the DPP’s actions obstructed the Coroner’s statutory duties, stating, “That I know as a fact that the act or omission of the respondents is without due regard to the Coroner’s Court, which constitutes an obstruction of the Coroner in the exercise of its statutory duties.”

He further accused the DPP of undermining the inquest by issuing advice before its conclusion, arguing, “That I know as a fact that the respondents’ failure to allow the Coroner to conclude its proceeding and proceeding to issue the legal advice is pre-empting the outcome of the decision of the Coroner and is done without jurisdiction and is null and void.”

According to Aloba, the legal advice interferes with the Coroner’s investigation and could influence its final findings.

He added, “That I know as a fact that the act or omission of the respondents issuing legal advice in respect of the matter upon which an inquest is being conducted amounts to obstructing and interfering with the Coroner’s investigation and potentially influencing the outcome.”

He maintained that allowing the DPP’s advice to stand would compromise the integrity of the inquest, stating, “That I know as a fact that the act or omission of the respondents’ legal advice, which constitutes an affront to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Coroner, is an overreach into the Coroner’s power to conduct inquests into suspicious and unnatural deaths, which are expected to run their course without external interference.”

He concluded by urging the court to intervene, warning that without its intervention, justice for Mohbad’s death could be jeopardized.

Aloba asserted, “That the applicant needs the intervention of this Honourable Court to get justice for the death of his son. Otherwise, allowing the legal advice from the respondents to stand may automatically put an end to the seriousness of the Coroner’s Court and its proceedings.”

Naija News understands that no judge has been assigned to hear the application, and no date has been set for the case.