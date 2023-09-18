Tyson Fury Reveals Why He Can’t Fight Anthony Joshua Again

British boxer, Tyson Fury claimed that he is no longer interested in fighting Anthony Joshua again since the Nigerian-born British boxer has been knocked out twice in his career.

Fury who also likes to be called Gypsy King, will face Cameroonian mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou in a highly anticipated crossover fight in Saudi Arabia next month.

Ahead of the bout, Mail Sport asked Fury about a potential fight with Anthony Joshua, Fury claimed that he would rather face someone like Jon Jones instead of facing the Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer.

The Gypsy King claimed that he was only interested in fights with a significant payday and that taking on an American like Jones has more potential than taking on AJ.

Fury said: “I don’t care what he says. He’s a bum in my opinion. He’s just one big bum-dosser who has been knocked out three times.

“He’s been knocked out twice and had three losses. He can’t even compare in my league anymore. It’s not even a fight I am thinking about anymore. I’m not even interested.

“That bubble has been burst. His virginity has been taken away so it’s not interesting for me anymore. He’s been spanked by Usyk twice and been beaten by a fat man. So it’s not in my interest to beat him.

“I am fighting a guy who is in his prime, who is a champion, who is bigger than him, who is stronger than him, and who is a bigger knockout puncher than him.

“He needs to get to the back of the queue. That fight is gone, it’s dead. That fight was off the cards as soon as he got beaten.”

This assertion from Tyson Fury came after Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn claimed a fight between AJ and Fury would secure “massive” financial support.

Recall that the negotiations between Fury and Joshua for the Battle of Britain match last year came to an end when the Gypsy King lost his cool while waiting for AJ to sign the contract.

Fury has earlier claimed that AJ is scared to fight him and first described the Nigerian-British boxer as a “big bum-dosser” who was defeated by a “fat man” after AJ’s second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in August 2022.