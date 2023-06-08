WBC May Force Tyson Fury To Fight Anthony Joshua This Summer

Tyson Fury might be forced to fight Anthony Joshua in the summer if he is unable to reach an agreement with any other possible opponents for a fight.

If that happens, Anthony Joshua will be in a position to win the WBC title in Tyson Fury’s possession if the Nigerian-British boxer defeats the ‘Gypsy King’.

The president of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, said that to manage the entire weigh-in process and keep the heavyweight category alive, Fury required a challenger as soon as feasible.

The breakdown of negotiations with Oleksandr Uyk, who had emerged as Fury’s biggest rival for the undisputed title, would serve as the motivator for the WBC board of directors’ pending decision.

Nothing has changed since the meeting between Ruiz and Wilder, which was intended to decide who would face Fury in an elimination round.

Fury’s most recent fight was in December 2022 against Derek Chisora, who the British heavyweight boxer defeated in a ferociously contested 10 rounds.

“We have to take some action”, Sulaimán said during an interview with Sky Sports. “There are different options. I will address this with the Governing Board.

“That’s a possibility, if Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz aren’t fighting for final elimination, Joshua is right there at number three in the rankings. That’s possible.”