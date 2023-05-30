Boxing Promoter Reveals How Anthony Joshua Laughed Off Offer To Fight Fury

The highly anticipated all-British heavyweight boxing bout might not happen anytime soon given Anthony Joshua’s response to Tyson Fury’s most recent bout offer.

Most boxing enthusiasts believe that the Joshua-Fury boxing bout would be the biggest in British boxing history, even though Joshua has lost his world titles and some doubt his current boxing abilities.

Since 2021, Tyson Fury has been trying to land a blockbuster boxing match in London after fighting Deontay Wilder three successive times and winning all.

Anthony Joshua has been on the cards for him long before the 33-year-old Nigerian-born British boxer lost his titles. The negotiations for the all-British heavyweight bout have been going back and forth and it seems Fury is still not ready to give up on the idea.

Reports in the United Kingdom confirmed that Fury has contacted Anthony Joshua’s camp and invited the former two-time heavyweight champion to a fight at Wembley in September.

However, Joshua is reportedly taking Tyson’s new call-out with a grain of salt given that Tyson has lately hyped fights against Zhilei Zhang, Andy Ruiz Jr., Demsey McKean, and Jon Jones among other opponents.

In reaction to Tyson Fury’s invitation extended to Joshua for a fight, the promoter of the Nigerian-British boxer Eddie Hearn, told iFL TV that his client initially “laughed” at the report.

“I spoke to AJ, and AJ laughed and said isn’t he fighting Jai Opetaia, or Demsey McKean, or Jon Jones, I said no, they’re telling us they want to fight you, but we’re fighting in August, and September, that’s our plan”, Hearn said.

“I’ll go through the process and see how real this is. I believe George Warren, I think they’re in a really difficult spot, Tyson Fury. He wants big money fights and AJ is the money fight for him, but no back and forth, just ‘we’ll talk’. Right now our plan remains the same, August and Deontay Wilder in December so we’ll see what happens in Saudi Arabia this week. That’s our plan, that’s what we’re moving forward with this week, if we can’t make that happen we’ll 100% look at the Tyson Fury fight.”