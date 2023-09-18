Police Find Officers Escorting Adamawa University SUG President Guilty

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday, 18th September, 2023 submitted that two Constables caught in a viral video escorting a student union president in Adamawa State are guilty of inappropriate action and misconduct.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a post via his account on the X platform said the affected officers, attached to Jimeta Divisional Police Command, along with their superiors, have been summoned to the Force Headquarters over their actions.

Adejobi reiterated the commitment of the Police Force to professionalism and dignity.

He explained that they were deployed to maintain peace and security during the convention and electoral process organized by the National Union of Adamawa State Students (NUADSS) on 4th and 5th of September, 2023 but their actions were not in line with the purpose for which they were deployed.

Naija News recalls they were caught in a viral video escorting the Adamawa State University Students’ Union Government president.

Giving an update on the matter after the police officers had been identified and ordered to report to the Force Headquarters for further actions, Adejobi said they would be referred to the Force Provost for further disciplinary actions.

He wrote: “We are committed to maintaining professionalism and upholding the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force. Regarding the recent incident involving two Constables escorting a student union president in Adamawa State, their actions were unacceptable and do not represent the values of our force. The officers, who are attached to Jimeta Divisional Police Command, along with their superiors, have been summoned to the Force Headquarters for appropriate action. It’s important to note that they were deployed to maintain peace and security during the convention and electoral process organized by the National Union of Adamawa State Students (NUADSS) on 4th and 5th of September, 2023. Their actions were not in line with the purpose for which they were deployed. They have both been referred to the Force Provost for further disciplinary actions.”