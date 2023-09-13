Police Takes Action On Officers Escorting Varsity SUG President

The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday, said it has identified armed police officers caught in a viral video escorting the Adamawa State University Students’ Union Government president.

This comes after Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) called out the Nigeria Police Force over the video of its armed officers escorting the young man, the newly elected President of the Adamawa State University Students’ Union Government, surfaced on the internet.

The video posted on X by The Nation captured the moment the unidentified student’ union leader arrived at a convention with two armed policemen walking beside his car amidst cheers from other students.

Reacting to the video, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police officers had been identified and ordered to report to the Force Headquarters for further actions.

Adejobi also vowed that there is no room for indecency, complacency and unethical conduct in the Nigeria Police Force.

He wrote, “These policemen have been identified. They are to report to the FHQ for further actions. There is no room for indecency, complacency, and unethical conduct.”