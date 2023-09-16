Tobi Amusan Drop Eight Places In World Athletics Rankings

Nigerian track and field icon, Tobi Amusan is now the 33rd-ranked athlete in the world according to the women’s overall weekly rankings released by World Athletics.

Before now, the world’s fastest woman in the 100-meter hurdles was ranked as the 25th best woman athlete in the world which means that she has dropped eight places.

The world 100-meter hurdles record holder, who was ranked fifth in the world at the beginning of this year and was first in the hurdles rankings after winning the World Athletics Championships last year, has also dropped to third in her event.

This drop came after Tobi Amusan finished 6th in the final of the 100-meter hurdles event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

She did that in 12.62 seconds which was a complete downgrade from the wind-aided 12.06secs which she used to win Gold in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Amusan is expected to defend her Diamond League title this weekend in Eugene, Oregon, USA. The 26-year-old Nigerian athlete would hope to bounce back with a big bang by successfully defending her title in the Wanda Diamond League.

Dawn Nelson-Harper is the only other woman in Diamond League history to have won a hat-trick of 100-meter hurdles gold medals, so Amusan will be aiming not to only win in Oregon but also to at least restore her position as the number one in her event.