Tobi Amusan And Ezekiel Nathaniel Qualify For 2024 Summer Olympics

Nigerian track and field stars, Tobi Amusan and Ezekiel Nathaniel have qualified to represent the country in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Amusan who is a former world champion in the 100-meter hurdle and Nathaniel, a 400-meter hurdler, earned themselves a place in the Summer Olympics due to their performance in the last couple of months.

Recall that the qualification process for athletics wishing to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics was released by World Athletics last December along with the requirements for athletes.

Based on the requirements, Amusan was the first Nigerian athlete to earn a spot in the tournament. She finished the 100-meter hurdles on July 2 at the BAUHAUS-Galan Diamond League tournament in Stockholm, Sweden in 12.52 seconds. The 100-meter hurdles qualifying time was 12.77 seconds.

The 26-year-old has improved since then, recording a season-best time of 12.34 seconds on July 16 at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Diamond League competition in Chorzów, Poland.

Nathaniel, the 400-meter hurdles world record holder for Nigeria (48.42 seconds), had to race in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, to be eligible for his first-ever Olympics.

The 20-year-old’s time of 48.47 seconds was faster than the admission barrier of 48.70 seconds.

At the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, long jumper Ese Brume almost made it to the Olympics in Paris. Just two centimeters separated her from earning an Olympic spot with her jump of 6.84 meters, which put her in fourth place in the final. However, she still has a chance to surpass the 6.86m requirement necessary to qualify for the tournament.

Her next chance will come in the Diamond League final, which is scheduled for September 16–17 in Oregon, USA.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will commence on 26 July 2024 and end on 11 August 2024.