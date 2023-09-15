Ibadan Not Our State Capital, Return To Akure – PDP Slams Akeredolu

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chided Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over decisions he has taken since he returned to Nigeria from his medical trip abroad.

Naija News reported earlier that Akeredolu is back in the country after spending three months in Germany for medical treatments.

The Ondo State governor, however, has chosen to stay in his Ibadan residence, in Oyo State since his return to the country.

In a statement issued on Friday through its state spokesperson, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, the Ondo PDP said the governor has to return to Akure, the state capital immediately as Ibadan is not the state’s capital city.

The PDP said with Akeredolu governing the state from Oyo, he might have been brought back into the country “to foil an impeachment process”.

“Last week, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Ondo State Chapter challenged the rationale for Akeredolu calling for a meeting in his Ibadan residence, instead of Ondo State where he was elected to govern,” the statement reads.

It added: “Up till this moment, the Governor has not been seen anywhere near Ondo State.

“Akeredolu is beginning to fuel media speculations that, against the advice of his doctors, he was hurriedly brought into Nigeria to foil an impeachment process.

“He also ordered an upgrade of his Ibadan residence to include a replica of Executive Council Chambers, from where he intends to hold Exco meetings.

“Does Akeredolu want to make Ibadan the capital of Ondo State? What is the hurry to resume all about, if he cannot come to Ondo State?

“Would it not have made more sense if he was still attending to his health abroad? Why did he say he has resumed when indeed he has not?”

The Ondo PDP asked Akeredolu to proceed on another medical leave if still unfit, rather than running the state from Oyo.

It added: “Our party wishes to advise Akeredolu to come to Ondo State to complete his tenure.

“But if he does not feel fit enough to resume, he can proceed on another medical leave instead of trying to pull wool over our eyes in Ondo State.”

It could be recalled that upon his return to Nigeria from the medical trip, Akeredolu vowed that by the grace of God, he would be “alive” to complete his tenure, which ends in February 2025.