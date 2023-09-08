What Akeredolu Told Ondo Stakeholders About His Health After Three Months Abroad

Details of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu‘s meeting with key stakeholders in Ondo State have emerged.

Naija News reported earlier that Akeredolu returned to the country on Thursday after almost three months in Germany where he was attending to his health challenges.

On Friday (today), Akeredolu met with some key stakeholders from Ondo in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, where he told them that he is fully recovered and will complete his tenure successfully.

Akeredolu, who expressed hope that he would be alive to finish his tenure in 2025, commended members of his cabinet for their prayers and commitment to work while he was away.

The governor said he has fully returned and will immediately resume duties.

While thanking God for his health, Akeredolu said it was the will of the good people of Ondo State that came to pass.

He said “God has done what the majority of our people wanted. The majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.

“I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today. God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory. I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here and those who wished us well.

“I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office. I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption.”

Naija News reports that when Akeredolu departed Nigeria for Germany in June 2023, he officially delegated the responsibilities of governing the state to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, by transferring power to him in an acting capacity through a letter communicated to the Ondo State House of Assembly.