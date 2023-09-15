Details Of What Impeached Ogun LG Chairman, Wale Adedayo Said Before His Sack

Details of what the impeached Chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, said before his sack has emerged.

This platform on Thursday reported that Adedayo was impeached by councillors in the local government.

It was learned that Adedayo was impeached over allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among other claims against him.

The development was disclosed in a statement released by the leader of the Legislative Council of the local government, Hon Fasheyi Akindele.

However, Naija News gathered the impeached Adedayo, before his sack, said he was not fighting for any personal cause with the government in power in the state but fighting for the good people of the local government.

According to The Punch, Adedayo, during his appearance before the councillors, said he heard the councillors were being sponsored from Abeokuta.

Adedayo, while speaking on his appearance before the councillors, said, “I was at Ogbere this morning to honour the invitation of the legislative council. I did not go in with any documents. I referred them to all files in the office to guide them in the investigation.

“I’m aware they were being sponsored from Abeokuta, but they denied it. The bus that brought them into the council secretariat is from Abeokuta. It belongs to the state government. I don’t have any issue with that.

“I told them to be thorough in their investigation because posterity will judge each and every one of us. I am not fighting for myself. I am doing this in the interest of Ijebu East Local Government.

“Meanwhile, I got information now that after I left the place, the Leader of the House pushed a motion for impeachment. Five of the councillors, along with the Leader, supported the motion.

“I told them this morning they were acting a script written by those in Abeokuta. All the documents about the allegations against me are in the office. But I know Mr. Governor is offended that we opened up to the public about how the Federal Allocation belonging to Ijebu East Local Government was being spent.

“I have done my duty as an Afenifere by letting our Leader know why we have not been able to do much since we got into office. The rest is for the court to decide.”

However, sources within the government told the platform that the state government knew nothing about the impeachment as the matter was purely between the impeached LG boss and the lawmakers who were only doing duties as enshrined in the constitution.

Recall that he was recently suspended by the Councillors of Ijebu East Legislative Council over alleged maladministration and financial malpractices. But that was after he accused the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, of diverting local government allocation.