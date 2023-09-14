Photo Of Petition Filed By Mohbad Against Naira Marley’s Ally Over Constant Oppression Emerges

A photo of the petition filed by deceased singer, Mohbad against Sam Larry, who is said to be an ally of Naira Marley, before his sudden death has surfaced on social media.

Naija News earlier reported that netizens were outraged after a video showing the moment Larry stormed a music shoot in which Mohbad and Zlatan were on set with some boys targeting Mohbad who scampered away in fear.

Zlatan, however, saved the situation as he stood up to Larry and his allies to forestall any attack or bullying on Mohbad.

In the petition dated, June 27th, Mohbad had complained to the assistant Inspector-General of Police, alleging threat to life, malicious damage of properties, occasional harm, and oppression.

The petition also detailed the occurrence of the music shoot incident and how Samilarry invaded the premises with dangerous arms such as guns, and cutlasses to harm the late singer.

The deceased singer in his petition added that the intervention of Zlatan prevented the men from assaulting him.

Below is the petition: