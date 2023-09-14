Reactions As Video Of Men Storming Music Shoot To Harass Mohbad With Zlatan Emerges

A video showing the moment a group of men stormed the music set of deceased singer, Mohbad attempting to harass him while with Zlatan Ibile has sparked outrage on social media.

The video that was shared multiple times on X (formerly Twitter) showed Mohbad almost harassed during a music video shoot with Zlatan Ibile.

The late singer could be seen getting ready for a music video with Zlatan Ibile when a man identified as Sam Larry comes to disrupt the scene, holding a cane.

Zlatan Ibile could also be seen standing in defense for the late singer.

The video surfaced in the wake of controversies surrounding the death of the singer in which the singer’s former boss, Naira Marley was fingered.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad clashed with his former boss, Naira Marley in 2022 over royalties and a change of management which led to the latter allegedly ordering his assault.

Mohbad eventually terminated his contract with Marlian Music officially on October 24, 2022, but died a couple of months after the ordeal.

The video also elicited angry reactions from Nigerians with many calling for the interogation and arrest of Naira Marley.

A social media user, Tuchel of Calabar wrote: “Zlatan stood up for Mohbad. A real one right there. All these videos and latest releases are pointing towards Naira Marley. He should be picked up and interrogated buh no, this is Nigeria. If it was a working country, naira Marley would have been picked up by the police since.”

Another one, IRUNNIA wrote: “To make this more understandable to people this is not an old video. This was his latest video, about 2-3 months ago. I said that guy should answer what he did to Mohbad and they came for me. This guy even cried out and some people still have the mouth to defend their “fave”

See more reactions below: