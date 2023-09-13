Naira Marley Trends As Mohbad Is Buried

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has become a topic of conversation among netizens following the burial of fast-rising singer, Mohbad who allegedly died from an ear infection on Tuesday.

This comes after a video of the late singer surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) in which Mohbad had cried out saying that Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley should be held responsible if he dies.

“Because of this issue now you are trying to kill me. Everybody in the whole world please help me. If I die, na Marlian Music Naira Marley kill me,” the late singer was heard saying in the video.

He was 27 years old.

This publication recalls that the Naira Marley had clashed with Mohbad last year over royalties and a change of management which led to the former allegedly ordering his assault.

However, in October 2022, Mohbad terminated his contract with Marlian Music officially.

Following his death on Tuesday, the singer was buried on Wednesday, according to Islamic rites, but conversations about the singer’s relationship with Naira Marley before his death are trending online.

As at 2:30 pm, quick check shows over one hundred thousand having conversations, with many demanding answers about the singer’s death.

Below is a screenshot of some conversations ongoing on social media.