Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Kogi Ex-deputy Gov, Awoniyi

A former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi has disclosed his reason for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that Awoniyi officially joined the APC at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state.

Addressing the members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), Awoniyi said he left the PDP to appreciate the giant strides that the Bola Tinubu government has started to embark upon.

The former deputy governor added that he joined the ruling party because of his conviction that the Tinubu government is on course to reposition the country positively.

Awoniyi expressed optimism that the next four or eight years will be a complete departure from what Nigerians have known in the past.

He said: “Thank you for giving me this opportunity to meet the party at this level. My decision to join the APC is occasioned by the need to appreciate the giant strides that this government has started to embark upon.

“It is quite clear that the next four or eight years will be a complete departure from what we have known. It is quite impressive and laudable, particularly in our state in Kogi where a lot is going on. And the future looks much brighter in the APC. That is my decision to join the APC.”

Awoniyi served as the deputy governor of Kogi State from 2011 to 2015 during Idris Wada’s administration.