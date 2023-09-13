OAU Announces New School Fees For Students Ahead Of Resumption For 2023 Session

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has announced the new school fees payable by both new and returning students of the institution ahead of the resumption for the 2023 academic session.

The University in a statement released by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju said the revised fees are applicable to the 2023 academic session alone.

The statement noted that the adjustments were approved during an emergency meeting of the University Senate on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and cut across various faculties.

The adjusted fees are as follows:

Faculties of Arts, Law, and Humanities:

Freshers: ₦151,200

Returning Students: ₦89,200

Faculties of Technology and Science:

New Students: ₦163,200

Returning Students: ₦101,200

Faculties in the College of Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy:

New Students (College of Health Sciences): ₦190,200

Returning Students (College of Health Sciences): ₦128,200

New Students (Faculty of Pharmacy): ₦190,200

Returning Students (Faculty of Pharmacy): ₦128,200

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University also used the opportunity to express its best wishes for all students pursuing their academic programs at the institution.

Protest Rocks UNIJOS Over Fees Hike

Following an increase in school fees and other services rendered by the University of Jos, Plateau State, some students of the institution blocked roads leading to the campus in protest on Tuesday.

Naija News learnt that the aggrieved students were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as ‘If your children can afford the money, we can’t’ and ‘We don’t want to drop out of school’, among others.

According to PUNCH, the protesters, who were mobilized by leaders of the Students Union Government of the institution, called for an urgent reversal of the hike in school fees and other services rendered by the University.