‘If Your Children Can Afford The Money, We Can’t’ – Protest Rocks UNIJOS Over Fees Hike

Following an increase in school fees and other services rendered by the University of Jos, Plateau State, some students of the institution blocked roads leading to the campus in protest on Tuesday.

Naija News learnt that the aggrieved students were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as ‘If your children can afford the money, we can’t’ and ‘We don’t want to drop out of school’, among others.

According to PUNCH, the protesters, who were mobilized by leaders of the Students Union Government of the institution, called for an urgent reversal of the hike in school fees and other services rendered by the University.

The students said Nigerians were already going through a lot of hardship, and it would be out of place for the school authorities to complicate the already bad situation with further fee increments.

In other news, a man simply identified as Emmanuel has been arrested in Lagos for allegedly parading himself as a Commissioner of Police.

Lagos State Police command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the suspect’s arrest during a press briefing on Monday.

Hundeyin, who was giving updates on recent achievements recorded by the command, said the impersonator, who has been parading himself before the public as a Police Commissioner, met his Waterloo when he walked into a police station recently.

The police mouthpiece said the feat achieved by the command included the arrest of 12 others for various offences committed in the last two weeks.

He said that within the period, the command recovered four firearms, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, 11 live ammunition and one vehicle from the culprits.