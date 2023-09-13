Gov Abiodun Forbids Parents From Paying Fees To Any School In Ogun

Ogun State government has forbidden any public primary or secondary school from receiving fees of any form from parents in the state.

The development was announced on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu.

Arigbabu, who spoke in Abeokuta today during the 2023/2024 Academic Session Pre-Resumption Meeting with education stakeholders in the state, reminded the citizens that the state government’s free education policy was still in place.

“The cost of materials, maintenance and provision of facilities in schools have been taken care of by the government.

“So, people should be reminded that the present administration at inception cancelled all forms of payment to encourage children to have access to quality education, without paying any amount,” he said.

The Special Adviser advised Principals and Headteachers to encourage and promote merit in their various schools.

He added that anyone desiring to make a donation to schools or use school facilities for any event should follow the government’s stipulated guidelines.

”This is in order not to disrupt the academic activities in schools,” Arigbabu noted, adding that the government was working on modalities towards enhancing the security architecture in schools.

He urged school administrators to ensure religious tolerance and avoid anything capable of putting the name of the state in disrepute.