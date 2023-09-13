DJ Cuppy Discloses Her Desire After Meeting Asake

Popular Nigerian disc jockey (DJ), Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has expressed her heart desire after meeting singer and songwriter, Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake.

Sharing a video clip via her verified X (formerly Twitter) account, DJ Cuppy said she has been able to convey her deepest desire to become a full-time backup singer to Asake.

The entertainer said she had the conversation with Asake after meeting him for the first time.

She wrote: “Hadn’t met @AsakeMusik in real life until this surprise. I was finally able to discuss my deep desire and career development of becoming his full-time backup singer. #CuppyOnAMission #MrsMoney,” DJ Cuppy wrote on the social networking app.

Naija News understands that DJ Cuppy’s announcement is coming barely three weeks after Asake shut down the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, to equal the likes of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid on the list of Nigerian artistes that have sold out the O2 Arena.

Earlier this year, Asake opened up on the reason he sings mostly in the Yoruba language, Naija News reports.

The Mr. Money crooner explained that he sings mostly in his dialect because his language is very important to him, and many people understand it.

The singer disclosed this in a recent interview with ABC News.

He stated that listeners don’t necessarily need to understand the language before appreciating the music.

He said, “Yoruba is so important to me and there are a lot of people that understand it. And to me, the way I understand music is like it’s a feeling; sometimes you don’t even need to understand the language to enjoy the music.”

Asake said music is all about spiritual connection and vibing to the rhythm.