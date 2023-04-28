Why I Love Singing In Yoruba Language – Asake

Popular Nigerian singer, Ahmed Oloade, popularly known as Asake has opened up on the reason he sing mostly in Yoruba language.

The Mr Money crooner explained that he sings mostly in his dialect because his language is very important to him and many people understand it.

The singer disclosed this in a recent interview with ABC News.

He stated that listeners don’t necessarily need to understand the language before appreciating the music.

He said, “Yoruba is so important to me and there are a lot of people that understand it. And to me, the way I understand music is like it’s a feeling; sometimes you don’t even need to understand the language to enjoy the music.”

Asake said music is all about spiritual connection and vibing to the rhythm.

How My Father Influenced My Music Career

Asake recently disclosed that his parents love listening to music and they often play a lot of classical songs for him while he was growing up.

The singer said the early exposure to music by his dad made him develop an interest in singing and loved everything associated with dancing.

The 24-year-old added that he was originally a dancer but added singing because dancing couldn’t fetch him enough money.

He said, “My parents used to play me a lot of classical Songs. They love listening to songs. The kind of father I have is the one that will wake up in the morning and have one cigarette then loud music.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I can actually sing. Then I added music to it. Maybe because I know how to dance then I know how to bounce on music.

“I actually don’t want to be a musician in the first place. I just wanted to dance. It feels like water. I love everything that comes with dancing.

“But at the end of the day, after dancing I fell in love with having money too. Then I started thinking about it, is dance going to give me the kind of money I want?”