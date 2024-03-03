Asake, Burna Boy, Rema Miss Out At 2024 Brit Awards – [Full List Of Winners]

The trio of Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema failed to win an award at the 2024 Brit Awards.

Naija News reports that the 2024 Brit Awards, the UK’s most prestigious music awards ceremony, was held at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Burna Boy and Asake were contenders for the prestigious title of Best International Act of the Year, but unfortunately, they were defeated by the talented American artist SZA.

In addition, Rema’s captivating track ‘Calm Down’ faced tough competition and did not secure the title of Best International Song of the Year, which was claimed by Miley Cyrus’ enchanting tune ‘Flowers.’

However, despite these setbacks, Rema managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience by delivering an electrifying performance of his chart-topping hit ‘Calm Down’ during the ceremony.

It is worth noting that Rema’s remarkable achievement of performing at the BRIT Awards made him the second African artiste to grace the stage, following in the footsteps of Burna Boy’s remarkable performance in 2019.

Full List Of 2024 Brit Award Winners:

British album of the year:

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues – WINNER

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

British artist of the year:

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye – WINNER

British group:

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle – WINNER!

Young Fathers

New artist:

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye – WINNER!

Yussef Dayes

Song of the Year:

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar

Raye – Escapism – WINNER!

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React

Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven

International artist

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA – WINNER!

Taylor Swift

International Group:

Blink-182

Boygenius – WINNER!

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International Song:

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER!

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

Rock/alternative act

Blur

Bring Me the Horizon – WINNER!

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Casisdead – WINNER!

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris – WINNER!

Fred Again

Romy

Pop act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa – WINNER!

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye – WINNER!

Sault

Songwriter of the Year

Raye

Producer of the year

Chase & Status

Rising Star

The Last Dinner Party

Global Icon

Kylie Minogue