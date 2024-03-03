Nigeria Entertainment News
Asake, Burna Boy, Rema Miss Out At 2024 Brit Awards – [Full List Of Winners]
The trio of Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema failed to win an award at the 2024 Brit Awards.
Naija News reports that the 2024 Brit Awards, the UK’s most prestigious music awards ceremony, was held at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Burna Boy and Asake were contenders for the prestigious title of Best International Act of the Year, but unfortunately, they were defeated by the talented American artist SZA.
In addition, Rema’s captivating track ‘Calm Down’ faced tough competition and did not secure the title of Best International Song of the Year, which was claimed by Miley Cyrus’ enchanting tune ‘Flowers.’
However, despite these setbacks, Rema managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience by delivering an electrifying performance of his chart-topping hit ‘Calm Down’ during the ceremony.
It is worth noting that Rema’s remarkable achievement of performing at the BRIT Awards made him the second African artiste to grace the stage, following in the footsteps of Burna Boy’s remarkable performance in 2019.
Full List Of 2024 Brit Award Winners:
British album of the year:
- Blur – The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- Raye – My 21st Century Blues – WINNER
- Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
British artist of the year:
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye – WINNER
British group:
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle – WINNER!
- Young Fathers
New artist:
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Raye – WINNER!
- Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year:
- Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
- Central Cee – Let Go
- Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
- J Hus – Who Told You
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
- PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
- Raye – Escapism – WINNER!
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
- Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
- Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven
International artist
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA – WINNER!
- Taylor Swift
International Group:
- Blink-182
- Boygenius – WINNER!
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
International Song:
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
- David Kushner – Daylight
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Jazzy – Giving Me
- Libianca – People
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER!
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema – Calm Down
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Tate McRae – Greedy
- Tyla – Water
Rock/alternative act
- Blur
- Bring Me the Horizon – WINNER!
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
- Casisdead – WINNER!
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Dance Act
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris – WINNER!
- Fred Again
- Romy
Pop act
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa – WINNER!
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
R&B Act
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Raye – WINNER!
- Sault
Songwriter of the Year
Raye
Producer of the year
Chase & Status
Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party
Global Icon
Kylie Minogue