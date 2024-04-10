I Did Not Take Grammy Nomination Seriously – Asake

Advertisement

Afrobeats superstar, Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake has said he might get more Grammy nominations next year.

Asake stated this while reacting to his Grammy loss to South Africa’s Tyla.

Naija News recalls that Tyla’s ‘Water’ defeated Asake’s ‘Amapiano’ and other Nigerian songs to win the maiden Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammys.

However, speaking during a recent interview with GQ magazine, the ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ crooner said he doesn’t take it as a loss.

He explained that he didn’t take the nominations seriously.

According to him, there would be more nominations and he might probably win next year.

The singer said, “It [Grammy loss] is not a loss for me. I might just get more next year. In my head, I was not even taking it too seriously.”

On his mind space for his sophomore album, ‘Work Of Art,’ Asake said: “People don’t really know me because I’m quiet.

“So everybody started seeing me as mystery. ‘Work of Art’ is just for them to know me. You have to understand I’m human, but you can’t just deny the heart in me.”