‘Westerners Treat Us Anyhow, They Chased Asake Off The Stage At 02 Arena’ – Carter Efe

Nigerian skit maker cum singer, Oderhwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has lamented the unfair treatment of Westerners towards Nigerians, yet they still return to them.

Naija News reports that Efe, in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna Podcast, spoke about the ill-treatment Nigerians suffer from Western music executives and show promoters.

According to him, Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, Asake, was chased off the stage during his concert at London’s O2 Arena last year.

He said, “The management of 02 Arena turned off the lights during Asake’s performance at the venue last year. Westerners treat us anyhow, and we still go back to them. They chased Asake off the stage. They put off the lights. I’m not lying.”

The host, Phyna, suggested that Nigerian singers should unite and organize concerts for fans in the country, but Carter Efe dismissed her suggestion because Nigeria lacks the facilities to host events of such magnitude.

Asake Is A Cool Guy, But I’m Not Romantically In Love With Him

In other news, Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has disclosed she is not interested in dating her colleague, Asake.

Naija News recalls that Tems, during an interview at the Time 100 Gala in New York, said her current favourite artistes are Tyla and Asake.

However, speaking in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Tems admitted that Asake is a nice person, but she is not interested in dating him because her love for him is not romantic.

She also commended Asake’s production skills, saying he always thinks outside the box.