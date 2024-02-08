2024 MOBO Awards: Asake Wins Best African Act Ahead Of Davido, Tyla (Full List)

Nigeria’s musical sensation, Asake, secured the title of Best African Act at the 2024 MOBO Awards.

The award-winning artist, known for “Lonely at the Top,” emerged victorious over renowned stars like Adekunle Gold, Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema.

The category also featured South African Tyla, Cameroonian-American Libianca, and Eswatini artist, Uncle Waffles.

At the 2024 MOBO Awards, Asake wasn’t the sole Nigerian victor; Afro-gospel singer Limoblaze clinched the title of Best Gospel Artist.

Asake and Limoblaze now join the ranks of 2Baba, D’Banj, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy as Nigerians who have secured victories at the MOBO Awards.

Additionally, British-Nigerian rapper, Tunde emerged triumphant, earning the Best New Artist award.

British rapper, Central Cee topped the winners’ chart with two awards: Best Male Act and Song of the Year for ‘Sprinter’ with British-Nigerian rapper, Dave.

Drake and 21 Savage shared the title of Best International Act, while Soul II Soul received the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 MOBO Awards.

2024 MOBO Awards: See Full List of winners

1. Best Newcomer: Tunde

2. Best African Music Act: Asake

3. Best Alternative Music Act: Skindred

4. Best Caribbean Music Act: Valiant

5. Best Drill Act: K-Trap

6. Best Electronic/Dance Act: Shygirl

7. Best Female Act: Raye

8. Best Gospel Act: Limoblaze

9. Best Grime Act: Bugzy Malone

10. Best Hip-Hop Act: Little Simz

11. Best International Act (US): Drake and 21 Savage

12. Best Jazz Act: Ezra Collective

13. Best Male Act: Central Cee

14. Best Media Personality: ShxtsnGigs

15. Best Performance in a TV Show/Film: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall

16. Best Producer: Inflo

17. Best R&B/Soul Act: Sault

18. Best Song of the Year: Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter

19. Best Video of the Year: Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)

20. Album of the Year: Potter Payper – Real Back in Style

21. Impact Award: Sugababes

22. Lifetime Achievement Award: Soul II Soul

23. Paving the Way Award: Jessica Ennis-Hill

24. Pioneer Award: Ghetts