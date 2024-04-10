Why I Ended My Relationship With Asake – Ex-girlfriend, Madame Mystique

Advertisement

Nigerian socialite, Madame Mystique has opened up on the reason she broke up with Nigerian singer, Asake.

She claimed that she broke up with the ‘Lonely At The Top’ crooner because he wanted to let the “devil use him.”

She stated this while responding to a curious fan on her Instagram page.

The fan wrote, “Why did you break our national sweetheart’s heart? Our Asake.”

She replied, “Cuz he wanted to go let the devil use him.”

Responding to another fan who berated her for not protecting Asake from the devil instead of walking away, Mystique explained that the singer is a God-fearing man, stressing that “the devil” was just a trickster.

She wrote, “Chill, he’s very much a man [of] God. The devil is just a trickster nonetheless.”

Asake and Madame Mystique sparked relationship rumours last year after their lovey-dovey photos and videos surfaced online.

In March 2024, reports emerged that their relationship has hit the rocks.

Why I Broke Up With My Girlfriend When I Became A Star – Asake Opens Up

Meanwhile, Asake has revealed that he ended his relationship with a woman when he attained celebrity status.

Naija News reports that the award-winning artist, renowned for his track “Lonely at the Top,” disclosed that he had a girlfriend before achieving fame.

According to the musician, upon receiving a substantial paycheck for his music, he was so glad to share the news with her that he told her exactly how much he made and chose to gift her with N2 million from it.

Asake revealed his surprise at his girlfriend’s refusal of the N2 million, emphasizing that she deemed it too small compared to his substantial earnings from his big paycheck.

The singer expressed concern, noting that he was troubled by the unexpected behaviour, especially considering the lady’s humble background. He stressed that he didn’t anticipate such an attitude from her.

Asake further revealed that he discussed the situation with Olamide, who advised him to break up with the girl and instead suggested giving the money to his mother.

He mentioned that he gave his mother the N2 million, and now she’s independent and does not need to rely on him for money anymore.

Asake said, “When I made my first big paycheck from music, I was so happy that I shared the news with my girlfriend. I gave her full details of how much I made and the next day, I gave her 2 million naira as a gift.

“To my surprise, she turned it down saying 2 Million was too small compared to how much I had made. I was a bit worried coz this girl is from a humble background, and I never imagined her to be like that.

“I explained the situation to Olamide and he advised me to leave the girl, he also instructed me to send the 2 Million Naira to my mom.

“I’m glad I did coz my mom was able to make good use of the money and open a big provision store. My mom doesn’t call me for financial issues anymore coz she’s doing just fine…“