Nigerians Knock Asake For Disrespecting Christians In News Music Video

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, has come under strong criticism for dressing like a priest in his new music video, ‘Only Me’.

Naija News reports that the singer, his backup singers and dancers dressed like priests performing a mass in a catholic church for his new music video.

However, many Nigerians have expressed disdain over Asake’s choice of props, stressing that his action was disrespectful to the Christian religion.

@buchsolomon wrote: “Asake keeps disrespecting the Christian faith in his music videos. Dramatizing giving the Eucharist, robed up in priestly regalia for a music video that has no connection with Christianity is disrespectful. In his Bandana video, he depicts black goats troping into the church, with cloven tongues of fire above weird men. Asake, I think, is a Muslim. Why doesn’t he go above and beyond to embarrass his Muslim faith in this same way? Why do Christians even listen to these musicians who bluntly disrespect Christianity?”

@damilola069: “Christian religion looks like playing ground, you can do anything and go scot free.”

@BG_Liberty: “This video 2/10, who directed this? who accepted the idea? what a disrespect to Christianity‍♂️. I wish you can try this with your own religion.”

@martins.turner: “Asake look at how you mocked the catholic religion, your battles is with God, Asake do the needful and delete this video.”

@peace_1963 wrote: “He’s Muslim n disrespects the Christian faith…I remember how Muslims attacked davido when he performed similar act….but ll look off this now… Muslim is not religion but a cult…that looks for trouble everywhere”

@fab wrote: “Asake’s real name is Ahmed which means he is a Muslim and I’m sure if He Had done the same projecting Islam,so many innocent souls would be down by now.Islam a religion of blood not peace.Thank God for Linda oooo I no fit talk this shit for Kaduna wey dey stay(una think say I be mumu to give my correct address?Na Jihad for my head ASAP) I dey unknown location”

@anno wrote: “The bible is clear about these events happening right now so just know the devil is on rampage fighting and mocking God knowing his time is almost up hell awaits him and his followers i pray asake reconciles with God though”

@karlo wrote: “Very very unacceptable in all sense what’s the meaning of this ? That’s to say in Christianity any thing goes ? No this way too much”