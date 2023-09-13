Aproko Doctor Calls For Autopsy On Mohbad’s Death

Nigerian medical health expert, Chinonso Egemba popularly known as Aproko Doctor has called for an autopsy to be carried out on the death of singer, Mohbad.

Naija News had earlier reported that the singer, rapper, and songwriter also known as Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba died on Tuesday.

There have been speculations about what the cause of the death could have been.

Some reports claimed that he died after being injected for an ear infection while there are rumours of a heart complication as a result of drugs.

Egemba amidst the speculation called for an autopsy to be carried out.

He stressed the essence of an autopsy as a means to put a stop to ‘mysterious’ deaths.

The medical health expert wrote on X, “An autopsy should and must be done. We need to stop these “mysterious” deaths.”

Mohbad’s management on Wednesday released a statement confirming the death of the singer.

The management also asked for prayer and urged the general public to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

The statement reads, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, September 12, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at Peace.”

Meanwhile, the remains of the late Nigerian singer has been laid to rest.

Naija News reports Mohbad was buried on Wednesday in Lagos State.