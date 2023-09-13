Adamawa Govt Reveals Causes Of Three Boat Accidents In One Week

The Adamawa State Government has revealed the causes of three boat mishaps in different parts of the state within a week.

Naija News reports that boat accidents have claimed dozens of lives in the last eight days, sparking criticism from residents of the North East State.

The most recent wave of accidents started last week Monday, September 4, when a canoe travelling between Mayo-Ine and Mayobelwa in Mayobelwa Local Government Area capsized, killing two of its passengers.

Four days later, another accident involving another canoe conveying 23 traders and farmers from Rugange village to Yola town in the Yola South area occurred on Njuwa Lake at Dandu village causing the death of 15 people.

On Monday, another boat conveying dozens of passengers was overturned in Gurin, Fufore LGA as local divers rescued 11 persons while many more remained missing.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday in Yola, the Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Muhammad Sulaiman, said the mishaps were caused by overloading, disregard for bad weather and non-usage of life jackets.

He stated that the state government was working hard to enforce safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

Sulaiman also condoled with the families of the victims and prayed that God grant those who lost their lives in the accidents eternal rest.

Fintiri Pays Condolence Visit

The state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who paid condolence visit to Gurin on Tuesday said he had directed all relevant agencies to enforce safety standards which include ban on overloading and use of life jackets on the waters.

Fintiri therefore called on traditional rulers and local government councils to support his administration in preventing further loss of lives due to negligence and disregard for safety rules.

He said, “We are here to commiserate with you over the drowning of our people here. I want to call attention to the dangers of using a canoe without a life jacket or an engine to drive it, especially during storms or heavy downpours. We should know life is better han money.

“I will direct all relevant agencies to regulate water transport. We will provide life jackets at every point where people are transported. Traditional rulers should ensure that a canoe with the capacity to accommodate 10 persons is restricted to only 10 persons.

“What we saw in Rugange and Gurin is enough to serve as a lesson to us. We will not wait to come for condolence after loss of life. We will prevent it without fear or favour.”