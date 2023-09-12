Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 12th September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 12th September 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate lifting of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

In a statement on Monday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, both leaders finalised the agreement at a meeting held on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ngelale said by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

He stated that as negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

Ngelale noted that in recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established by both nations.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has to explain how the watermark of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) got on the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgement.

The PDP submitted that the excuse by the Tinubu Legal Team that it “scanned and watermarked” its copy of the judgment with the inscription after getting a clean copy from the court does not hold water.

The major opposition party in a statement on Monday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the watermark is further credence to the widespread public insinuation that the tribunal might have read a pre-determined verdict in favour of APC and President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls there had been insinuations that the tribunal ruling was compromised in favour of President Tinubu due to the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team watermarks found on the copies in circulation on social media.

However, the coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, Babatunde Ogala (SAN) in a statement on Saturday debunked such insinuations.

But the PDP statement on Monday disagreed with the explanations, tagging it as knee-jack reactions and accused the presidential tribunal of making desperate attempts to prevent further revelations about its activities.

The party charged the Tinubu legal team to tell Nigerians the exact time on Friday they received their CTC and called on the APC to tell Nigerians the truth about the issue as well.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele has said that the popular “let the poor breathe” quote of President Bola Tinubu means more than what people might think.

Naija News recalls that the President first delivered the now-famous phase in May, during a tour of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking on the popular phrase, Oyedele, who was inaugurated in August by Tinubu to head the tax committee said that people do not appreciate the importance of the statement.

He lamented that the reality in the country is that things are really tough.

The tax committee chair added that subsidy removal suggests the majority of people living in poverty are not having it easy and that the impact of the exchange rate harmonization may be greater than the impact of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has announced the establishment of an ad hoc committee tasked with the comprehensive review of firearms licensing and regulations by the Nigeria Police Force in line with the Firearms Act and other extant laws, in the interest of public safety and general security.

In a statement to Naija News, Police spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the Committee’s mandate will encompass a thorough assessment of current firearms licensing procedures and regulations, with the aim of enhancing their effectiveness, transparency, and accountability.

He stated that the Police will engage with relevant stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society organizations, and experts in the field, to ensure a holistic and well-informed review.

Similarly, in furtherance of his zeal to tackle all forms of insecurity in the country, Adejobi said the IGP has issued a stern warning to all individuals involved in the wrongful possession of arms and light weapons, reiterated that illegal proliferation of firearms and light weapons poses a significant threat to the peace and stability of our nation.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday was admonished by the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) to put in place policies that will yield immediate results for Nigerians experiencing hardship.

Nigerians have complained about some of the policies introduced by the Tinubu-led government which has led to hardship.

The peak of the policies which attracted the attention of Nigerians more was the removal of the petrol subsidy, which tripled the pump price of fuel.

President Tinubu on different occasions has promised that things would get better in the country in the long run.

The General Secretary of NASU, Peter Adeyemi while speaking in Ilorin on Monday however said there is a need to find an immediate solution to the hardship in the land.

He spoke at a press conference during the ongoing 2023 quadrennial delegates conference/election of the universities and inter-university centres trade group council.

The Federal Government has zeroed the chances of introducing any new or imposing higher tax rates on Nigerians, Naija News reports.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, noted this on Sunday night via his X (formerly Twitter) account, while responding to some frequently asked questions about the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee.

According to him, the committee, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, aims to reduce the burden on people and businesses.

He also noted that plans are in place to increase revenue by leveraging technology rather than introducing new taxes, in other to achieve the 18 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio mandated by the committee.

The Director of Research, Strategy and Documentation of the Peoples Democratic Party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Don Pedro Obaseki, has called for the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike from the party.

Obaseki described Wike as the problem in the party and needed to be expelled.

He stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

According to Obaseki, Wike has fought every known person within the party.

Speaking on Wike’s call for Atiku to be expelled from the party, Obaseki said, “The person who deserves to be expelled from the party is the man who is calling for the expulsion of others from the party.

“Wike is the one who created a cult within the party and called it the G-5. Against the will, constitution and structures of the party, he campaigned against the party.

“If anybody had done anything anti-party, it is Nyesom Wike. He has fought every known person within the party.”

An invitation has been extended to President Bola Tinubu by the United States Chamber of Commerce to participate in the closing bell ceremony at NASDAQ on Wednesday, 20th September, 2023.

This was made known in a press statement by the chamber as made available to Naija News on Monday.

The act of ringing the closing bell signifies the conclusion of a trading day.

According to the statement, the bell-ringing event with President Tinubu is expected to coincide with the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which the Nigerian leader is billed to attend.

It was expressed that the event would further strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between the U.S. and Nigerian business communities.

The camp of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has mocked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his attendance at the G20 summit in India.

Naija News reports that the spokesman of Atiku’s campaign organisation, Daniel Bwala, in a post via X, claimed that the G20 had a global picnic and that President Tinubu was invited to watch the brief, see the importance of the picnic and take pictures.

Bwala also criticised Tinubu for the lack of specific resolutions or investment plans that came out of the meeting, stressing the African Union’s (AU) new status as a permanent member of the G20 was meaningless because the AU has only one vote.

According to the PDP chieftain, Tinubu’s meeting with Indian businessmen would not lead to any concrete investment, considering they must have been reading news about how Nigerian investors are losing their money due to incoherent policies and corruption.

Bwala noted that the G20 meeting was a waste of the country’s resources, like the case of the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari, adding Nigeria would not see any benefits from it unless the government reforms its laws, allows the private sector to thrive, breaks the backbone of corruption, and provokes national consciousness and patriotic action.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu on Monday relocated from his office within the government house.

Shaibu relocated to an office outside the vicinity of the Government House.

The new office is situated at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the government house.

Sources close to the deputy governor who spoke with Channels TV revealed that the new office has not been completely renovated.

This is coming days after Shaibu withdrew the petition he filed against the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki over an alleged plan to impeach him.

Naija News understands that Shaibu, in a circular dated September 5, 2023, cited the case with Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 before the Federal High Court named the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, the Governor of Edo State, and the Chief Judge of Edo State as defendants.

In the circular, the deputy governor revealed that he withdrew the suit following a series of meetings involving himself, Obaseki, and well-meaning citizens of Edo and Nigerians, including party leaders, traditional rulers, and the Archbishop, Benin Archdiocese of the Catholic Church.

