Tinubu’s Meeting With Indian Businessmen Has No Specific Investment Plans, Timelines – Atiku’s Camp

The camp of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has mocked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his attendance at the G20 summit in India.

Naija News reports that the spokesman of Atiku’s campaign organisation, Daniel Bwala, in a post via X, claimed that the G20 had a global picnic and that President Tinubu was invited to watch the brief, see the importance of the picnic and take pictures.

Bwala also criticised Tinubu for the lack of specific resolutions or investment plans that came out of the meeting, stressing the African Union’s (AU) new status as a permanent member of the G20 was meaningless because the AU has only one vote.

According to the PDP chieftain, Tinubu’s meeting with Indian businessmen would not lead to any concrete investment, considering they must have been reading news about how Nigerian investors are losing their money due to incoherent policies and corruption.

Bwala noted that the G20 meeting was a waste of the country’s resources, like the case of the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari, adding Nigeria would not see any benefits from it unless the government reforms its laws, allows the private sector to thrive, breaks the backbone of corruption, and provokes national consciousness and patriotic action.

He wrote: “Highlights of G20 meeting in India

“1. G20 had a global picnic.

“2. No specific resolution.

“3. The Nigerian president was invited to watch the brief and see the importance of a picnic.

“4. The African Union made a permanent member, which means nothing because the entire AU has only one vote.

“5. PBAT met Indian business people for handshake; no specific investment plans and timelines; nothing would come out of that because those businessmen men must have been reading news about how our own domestic investors are losing their money due to incoherent policies and corruption.

“6. PBAT shook hands with Biden and they called it a sideline meeting.

“7. Biden only focused on PBAT’s leadership of ECOWAS to fight African countries seeking to liberate themselves from colonial economic carnage. Nothing else mattered to Biden.

“8. Handshakes, photos and more photos; more of the same. We have seen the movie before

“9. Off to Dubai for more of the same

“Moral of the story; Until we come back home and reform our laws, allow private sector to thrive, break the backbone of corruption and provoke national consciousness and patriotic action; nothing would change. In 8 years of PMB’s trips, what did we see as per foreign investment? What was spent for those trips was more than what came in as foreign investment”