Shaibu Relocates Office Despite Withdrawing Suit Against Obaseki

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu on Monday relocated from his office within the government house.

Shaibu relocated to an office outside the vicinity of the Government House.

The new office is situated at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the government house.

Sources close to the deputy governor who spoke with Channels TV revealed that the new office has not been completely renovated.

This is coming days after Shaibu withdrew the petition he filed against the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki over an alleged plan to impeach him.

Naija News understands that Shaibu, in a circular dated September 5, 2023, cited the case with Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 before the Federal High Court named the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, the Governor of Edo State, and the Chief Judge of Edo State as defendants.

In the circular, the deputy governor revealed that he withdrew the suit following a series of meetings involving himself, Obaseki, and well-meaning citizens of Edo and Nigerians, including party leaders, traditional rulers, and the Archbishop, Benin Archdiocese of the Catholic Church.