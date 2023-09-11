President Tinubu Invited By US Chamber Of Commerce For NASDAQ Bell Ringing Ceremony

An invitation has been extended to President Bola Tinubu by the United States Chamber of Commerce to participate in the closing bell ceremony at NASDAQ on Wednesday, 20th September, 2023.

This was made known in a press statement by the chamber as made available to Naija News on Monday.

The act of ringing the closing bell signifies the conclusion of a trading day.

NASDAQ, which refers to the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, is a prominent stock exchange headquartered in New York, USA.

It is the second-largest stock trading platform in the United States by market capitalization, just behind the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

According to the statement, the bell-ringing event with President Tinubu is expected to coincide with the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which the Nigerian leader is billed to attend.

It was expressed that the event would further strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between the U.S. and Nigerian business communities.

The statement reads: “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center will host Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to ring the NASDAQ closing bell.

“The U.S. Chamber’s bell ringing ceremony with President Tinubu, taking place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, symbolizes the significance of the economic ties between the United States and Nigeria.

“We hope this celebration and the discussion as part of the U.S.-Nigeria Executive Business Dialogue serve to further strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between the U.S. and Nigerian business communities.”