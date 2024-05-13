Our Mothers’ Sacrifices Are Simply Beyond Comparison -Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, celebrated Nigerian mothers on the occasion of the 2024 Mother’s Day.

In a statement he personally signed, the Nigerian leader said mothers’ sacrifices are beyond comparison for individual families and the nation.

President Tinubu described mothers as the harbingers of life, nurturers of growth, and champions of feats, stressing that they ensure that their children get to the gates of destiny.

He wrote: “I celebrate our mothers, the fount of life, on this special occasion of Mother’s Day.

“This day, as always, reminds us of the precious gifts and blessings that our mothers represent.

“As the harbingers of life, nurturers of our growth, and champions of our feats, they light our paths, comfort us, guide us, and ensure that we get to the gates of destiny.

“The sacrifices of our mothers are simply beyond comparison – both for individual families and the nation.

“I salute all mothers and women in Nigeria and around the world on this momentous day. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Tinubu Speaks On New Cybersecurity Levy, Sends Message To CBN On Next Step

Meanwhile, the President has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the implementation of the controversial cybersecurity levy policy and ordered a review.

Naija News reports that the House of Representatives last Thursday asked the CBN to withdraw its circular directing all banks to commence charging a 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy on all electronic transactions in the country.

The CBN on May 6, 2024, issued a circular mandating all banks, mobile money operators, and payment service providers to implement a new cybersecurity levy, following the provisions laid out in the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (Amendment) Act 2024.

However, sources with knowledge of Tinubu’s position on the issue told Punch that the President has no interest in increasing the economic burden on the citizenry by introducing more levies.