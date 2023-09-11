UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigerians After Tinubu’s Intervention (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate lifting of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

In a statement on Monday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, both leaders finalised the agreement at a meeting held on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ngelale said by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

He stated that as negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

Ngelale noted that in recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established by both nations.

He said the agreement will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, Ngelale said President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.