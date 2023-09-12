Don’t Waste Your Time, Money Going To Supreme Court, APC Chieftain Tells Atiku, Obi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kailani Muhammad, has asked Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, not to approach the Supreme Court to contest the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The APC chieftain said it would be a waste of time and resources if Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, and Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), approached the apex court for redress.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, Muhammad said the ruling of the apex court would not be anything different from that of the tribunal, adding that the judges did a thorough job by addressing the issues raised one after the other.

He described the judgement delivered by the tribunal judges, which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu, as a win for democracy, the rule of law and the affirmation of the people’s mandate.

Muhammad, therefore, urged Atiku and Obi to join hands with Tinubu to build a virile country that generations yet unborn will benefit from, adding that the president has done well in actualising what his predecessors couldn’t do.

He also called on Nigerians to give the president maximum support to reposition the country, saying that “Nigeria will be a Haven under Tinubu.”

Kailani, however, said Nigerians are passing through difficult times presently as a result of the subsidy removal and called on Tinubu to speed up the palliatives and other measures that will cushion the effects.