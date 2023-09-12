2Face Reacts As FBI Plans To Release Tinubu’s Documents In October

Legendary Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia, has reacted to the report that the United States frontline law enforcement agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), will start turning over approximately 2,500 documents relating to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in its database.

According to Peoples Gazette, the FBI said it would start releasing the documents effective October, ending at 500 pages per month, according to a new court filing.

In a status report docketed on September 11 at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C, the agency said: “FBI has identified a total of approximately 2500 pages potentially responsive to FOIA requests 1553430-00 and 1587544-000.

However, Tuface, in a post via X, said the FBI should instead release documents about past U.S. presidents and incidents in other countries.

The singer stated that until the documents of U.S. past leaders are released, Nigeria should be allowed to manage its problem.

He wrote: “Make dem release bush snr and jnr and Clintons and trump and Obama and Biden and James bond and apartheid SA government and king Leopold of Belgium and France and gbogbo all of those first make we see something. If not make dem leave to face our own by ourselves.”