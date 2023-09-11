FBI Fixes Date To Reportedly Release 2500 Files On Tinubu

The United States frontline law enforcement agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has reportedly announced plans to start turning over approximately 2,500 documents relating to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in its database.

According to Peoples Gazette, the FBI said it would start releasing the documents effective October, ending at 500 pages per month, according to a new court filing.

In a status report docketed on September 11 at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C, the agency said: “FBI has identified a total of approximately 2500 pages potentially responsive to FOIA requests 1553430-00 and 1587544-000.

“FBI plans a processing schedule of 500 pages per month, with an initial release anticipated by the end of October 2023.”

The FBI had initially shown reluctance to turn over the documents in line with a freedom of information request first filed in 2022.

Aaron Greenspan, who runs PlainSite, a website that pushes anti-corruption and transparency in public service, filed the request in collaboration with journalist David Hundeyin.

The aforementioned publication noted that the documents set to be released are expected to clarify outstanding questions about when Tinubu entered the U.S., under which name he entered, and all activities he has been involved in ever since.