Why Gift Orban Failed To Play For Super Eagles Against Sao Tome

Gent forward, Gift Orban did not participate in the Super Eagles of Nigeria vs. Sao Tome and Principe clash on Sunday, September 10, 2023, due to an injury sustained on Friday during training ahead of the game.

The game was Super Eagles’ final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match which cemented their place as Group A leaders.

Gift Orban was invited to the national team for the first time in his football career and was expected to make his debut against the weeping boys of Group A but to the disappointment of his fans, he was not seen close to the pitch.

The 21-year-old was compelled to watch the game from the stands since he was unable to attend the team’s final training session on Saturday night at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Gift Orban who plays as a forward for Belgian club, Gent was invited into the national team after scoring six goals in nine games so far this season. Unfortunately for him, fitness issues had to delay his international debut.

Only Victor Boniface tested action among the three newly invited players including Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha as the Super Eagles defeated Selecao 6-0.

Meanwhile, ahead of the game, Gift Orban denied speculations that he was considering switching his allegiance from his father’s country, Nigeria, to his mother’s country, Togo. The 21-year-old forward stressed that he loves Nigeria too much to snub it for another country.

“I don’t like Nigeria, I love it, this country. We have good players and good talent. I love it, this country,” Orban told Fans Tribe in Uyo last week.