Osimhen Scores Hat-Trick As Nigeria Thrashes Sao Tome In 6-0 Thriller

The Super Eagles of Nigeria started with attacking and stepping on the offensive sector against Sao Tome and Principe in their African Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifiers on Sunday.

Nigeria pressed and scored the first goal at the beginning of the match after Lookman found a pass for top scorer Victor Osimhein, who didn’t waste the chance.

Having provided an assist for the first goal, Lookman scored the second goal for Nigeria after an assist from Ndidi.

Osimhen made Nigerians proud with a hat trick after scoring the fifth goal which made his third of the game.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze scored 4th and 6th goals for the Super Eagles to sealed the match win.