2023 AFCON: Here Are All Qualified Teams

As of September 11, 2023, twenty-two countries out of 24 expected participants have booked their place in the 2023 AFCON.

The hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast, were the first to book their place and are already seeded for Group A automatically.

Teams like the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Algeria, Senegal, and Morocco whose final AFCON qualifier was postponed due to the earthquake in the country last weekend, have already booked their place in the tournament ahead of September.

On Thursday, Ghana, Angola, and Tanzania joined the qualified teams after thrilling qualification rounds.

The latest addition to the qualified 2023 AFCON teams are the Gambia. They drew with Congo Brazzaville in the earthquake-wrecked Marrakesh on Sunday night.

As it stands, there are still two spots left for grabs, and those spots will be filled up after the Cameroon vs. Burundi clash on Tuesday, September 12. Two of Cameroon, Namibia, and Burundi are expected to fill the remaining spots.

Below are all the teams that have qualified for the 2023 AFCON:

1. Algeria

2. Angola

3. Burkina Faso

4. Cape Verde

5. DR Congo

6. Egypt

7. Equatorial Guinea

8. The Gambia

9. Ghana

10. Guinea

11. Guinea Bissau

12. Mali

13. Mauritania

14. Mozambique

15. Morocco

16. Nigeria

17. Senegal

18. South Africa

19. Tanzania

20. Tunisia

21. Zambia

22. Ivory Coast (Hosts).

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2024, and ends on February 11, 2024.