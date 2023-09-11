Sports Minister Wants Super Eagles To Win 2023 AFCON

Nigeria’s Sports minister, John Enoh, has urged the Super Eagles to win the forthcoming 2023 AFCON which will commence in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

The Sports minister stated this after the Super Eagles demolished Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in the final 2023 AFCON qualification game in Uyo on Sunday, September 10.

During the game, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Ademola Lookman all scored goals to help the Nigerian team beat São Tomé, months after the Super Eagles demolished the same team 10-0.

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2023 AFCON with one game left after defeating Sierra Leone 3-2 in June, and they finished their qualifying campaign with 15 points from six games to top Group A.

They scored 22 goals and conceded just four goals throughout the qualification round.

After the final qualification game on Sunday, the Sports minister acknowledged his happiness with the team’s performance and urged them to win the 2023 AFCON.

He said, “On behalf of all Nigerians, I congratulate the Super Eagles for making the country proud with such an incredible performance. While this wraps up our qualification gracefully, I want to charge the team to go out against all odds in Ivory Coast next year. We want the AFCON trophy to land in Nigeria and all hands will be on deck to make this happen.

“The ministry will work round the clock to ensure the team gets the best preparation possible, in our quest to bring glory to Nigeria. Our players have displayed a commitment to the national colours and I hope that the renewed sense of patriotism remains in place to catalyze the team at the AFCON.”

The last time the Super Eagles won AFCON was in 2013 and that was the third time in the history of the competition that the Nigerian side emerged victorious.