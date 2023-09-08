Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 8th September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 8th September 2023.

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed why he contested for the highest political office in Nigeria.

Naija News reported earlier that Tinubu, on Wednesday, September 6, defeated his petitioners at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Tinubu, however, was in India for the G-20 Summit while the much anticipated Tribunal judgement was being held at the Appeal Court premise in Abuja yesterday.

During an interactive session with several Nigerian students studying in India, on Thursday evening, Tinubu said Nigeria was experiencing setbacks not because it was poor in knowledge and human resources but because it was poor in management and leadership, which was why he ran for president.

The camp of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has urged Vice President Kashim Shettima to decide if he wants to be a statesman or a comedian.

The Special Assistant to Atiku on Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, added that Shaibu failed abysmally during his term as the Borno State Governor, doing nothing but turn Borno State which is the home of peace into hellfire by allowing terrorists to overrun the state.

Shaibu made the claim in a statement on Thursday in which he reacted to comments by Shettima shortly after Wednesday’s tribunal ruling that the APC would not retire Atiku to Dubia or Morocco, but to Kombina, where he would be rearing goats and chickens.

However, Atiku’s aide said it was laughable that Shettima who has the most woeful governance record in Nigerian history and could not lift the people of Borno State from poverty was planning on investing in Atiku.

He added that ordinarily, the camp of the former Vice President wouldn’t give a response but Shettima’s behaviour is getting unbecoming of a statesman.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has denied congratulating President Bola Tinubu over the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Naija News had earlier reported that the tribunal on Wednesday struck out Atiku’s petition against Tinubu.

Atiku, in a statement released through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Thursday, said the congratulatory statement is fake news being orchestrated by those desperately looking for validation for the usurpation of the mandate of Nigerians.

Ibe noted that his principal is not retiring from politics following the tribunal’s judgement.

According to Ibe, Atiku couldn’t have validated electoral banditry because doing so would have amounted to a rape on the conscience of Nigerians who have struggled for years to entrench electoral integrity.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected two of the eighteen cabinet nominees presented before it by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and clearance.

The state lawmakers screened and confirmed 15 cabinet nominees, among whom was the former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Naija News understands that Omotoso had been rejected earlier by the Assembly before he was represented by the governor for a second time before his clearance.

Among those rejected in the final clearance by the assembly were former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, who was rejected in the first list presented by Sanwo-Olu.

Also, former Commissioner for Energy, Engr Olalere Odusote, was rejected for the second time by the Assembly.

Naija News reports that the confirmation happened after Chief Whip and chairman of the screening committee, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, laid a report of the exercise before the House.

At the sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers resolved to step down the confirmation of Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu for another day.

Dr. Obasa commended the committee saying the members did a thorough job screening the nominees. His position was supported by the lawmakers present at the plenary.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reportedly returned to Nigeria following his medical leave in Germany.

Naija News recalls that Governor Akeredolu has been on medical leave since June this year and the Ondo State House of Assembly in July, extended the Governor’s medical leave indefinitely.

In the Governor’s absence, his deputy, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, has been in charge of Ondo State as the acting governor.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he respects the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) but refuses to accept it because it lacks justice.

The former Vice President stated this on Thursday at a press conference held at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Atiku stated that the “war” over the 2023 Presidential election is still on and has directed his lawyers to appeal the judgement and proceed to the Supreme Court.

The PDP candidate said the tribunal judgment is bereft of substantial justice, saying that his disappointment in the verdict of the court can never destroy his confidence in the judiciary.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday (today), told Nigerians abroad that he was a brilliant student back in the days when he was a student.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader is currently in India for the G-20 Summit.

On Thursday evening, however, Tinubu met with several Nigerian students studying in India, and he admonished them that with dedication, honesty, determination, and a change of mindset, they can reach for the top in their respective careers.

“Good education brought me here, and I am happy to stand before you here as the President of Nigeria. I started small. I was a security guard. I was a tutor in school. I was a brilliant student. I joined Deloitte and was trained by one of the biggest accounting firms in the world, because of my education.

“When I joined them, I asked them, do you have branches in Nigeria, and they said, ‘We have a lot of clients that will take you if you want to go home.’ That’s how I got to Exxon Mobil and was a very successful accountant, auditor-general, and treasurer until I joined politics with a can-do attitude.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Thursday spoke on the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News had earlier reported that the presidential tribunal on Wednesday struck out Obi’s petition against President Bola Tinubu.

Obi had sought to be declared the winner of the presidential election held on the 25th of February, 2023.

Speaking at a press conference in Onitsha, Anambra State on Thursday, the presidential candidate vowed not to back down in seeking justice.

Obi vowed to appeal the verdict of the presidential tribunal.

The presidency has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo that his words can’t be relied upon to make decisions regarding the nation’s refineries because he is not an engineer or a specialist in such fields.

According to the presidency, what Obasanjo said is his personal opinion and nothing more.

The statement from the presidency comes as a direct response to the recent comment made by Obasanjo, stating that Nigeria’s refineries would never function efficiently as long as they remained under government ownership.

He said this during an interview with The Cable while reacting to the promise by the government of President Bola Tinubu that the petroleum refinery in Port Harcourt, Rivers State would be functional again by the end of 2023.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Thursday said he knew the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi will not win the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Wike claimed that the youth settled for Obi because he was the youngest among the top politicians who contested.

He noted that even though the youths were tired of the situation in the country, they did not take into cognisance a lot of things.

The Minister stated this during an interview on Channels TV.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.