Akeredolu ‘Secretly Returns’ To Nigeria After Several Months Abroad

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reportedly returned to Nigeria following his medical leave in Germany.

Naija News recalls that Governor Akeredolu has been on medical leave since June this year and the Ondo State House of Assembly in July, extended the Governor’s medical leave indefinitely.

In the Governor’s absence, his deputy, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, has been in charge of Ondo State as the acting governor.

However, a source close to the family told Sahara Reporters on Thursday that Akeredolu returned to Nigeria on Wednesday, and that he is in Ibadan.

“He is in Ibadan (Oyo State capital) currently but will leave for Ondo anytime from now because he wants to get back to work as soon as possible.

“I can’t say much about his state of health but I understand that he is willing to return to work. I’m sure the Acting Governor will brief him by tomorrow (Friday) or Monday latest and hand over the affairs of the Ondo back to him,” the source said.

Recall that Akeredolu’s wife, Betty, recently announced the suspension of activities lined up to celebrate her 70th birthday.

The Ondo first lady announced the suspension of the activities in Twitter posts after questions were raised over plans to have a fanfare despite her husband’s ill health.

“Hello Family and Friends. This is to inform you that all activities lined up to mark my 70th birthday are hereby suspended till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by this development.”

“Nevertheless, be assured that I will be celebrated in style upon my return. Thank you for your understanding. I remain Arabinrin a.k.a Ada Owere I,” she tweeted.

The governor was reportedly battling leukemia, a source in the Alagbaka Government House told journalists earlier this year.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood caused by a rise in the number of white blood cells in the body.

For sufferers, the white blood cells crowd out the red blood cells and platelets needed by the body to stay healthy.

White blood cells are potent infection fighters which grow and divide in an orderly way, as the body needs them. But in people with leukemia, the bone marrow produces an excessive amount of abnormal white blood cells, which don’t function properly.

It is a cancer of blood-forming tissues that hinders the body’s ability to fight infections.

The types that exist include acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Treatment for leukemia can be complex depending on the type of leukemia and other factors.