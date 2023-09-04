Mixed Reactions As Recent Picture Of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu In Germany Emerges On Social Media

A recent picture of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu which emerged on social media on Monday, 4th September has generated mixed reactions from internet users.

It would be recalled that Governor Akeredolu has been on medical leave since June this year and the Ondo State House of Assembly in July, extended the Governor’s medical leave indefinitely.

In the Governor’s absence, his deputy, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, has been in charge of Ondo State as the acting governor.

On Monday, his wife, Betty Akeredolu shared a picture on the X platform formerly known as Twitter.

Sharing the picture, she noted that Senator Niyi Adegbonmire was in Germany to greet Governor Akeredolu. She added a hashtag with the information that the Governor would soon return.

The picture however generated mixed reactions from social media users. While some continued to pray for Akeredolu’s quick recovery and soonest return to governance, others urged him to resign completely and focus on his recovery.

Some others also advised his wife to refrain from sharing the Governor’s pictures on social media and also curb visits to him while recuperating.

See the photo and some of the reactions that trailed it.

@PrinceofSydney: I pray for a full recovery for him.

@charlly_cares10: African leaders and holding to power. What stops him from resigning and focusing on his health. This man has been away from office now for months.

@masonsokun4real: Wishing him quick recovery.

@abbeyResearches: Great news. So happy to hear this. But to be frank. I would advise that the Governor takes as much time he needs to recuperate than worrying himself about government. Is health and full return to fitness is my ultimate joy!

@dc_currency: May God heal you completely.

@DinaOluwayemisi: Advise your hubby to resign and take proper care of Himself…This is not looking healthy in anyway.

@Richy88892972: Mr talk and do of Ondo state,May God give you sound health and energy to live longer than the enemy expectation…….. Amen.

@FarmerYemi: Get well soon sir. The healing power of God rest on you in Jesus name.

@femfredo: God will perfect his healing in Akeredolu’s life IJN..Amen..A man will need at this time.

@UncleDamii: Wishing HE Aketi a full recovery. It’s well with you, sir.

@aribo_olan35981: God is good, we can’t wait to welcome him home.

@Ibilola53527993: Ma, pleeeeeeeease, allow him recuperate fully, his health is more important o.

@Abiodunalani70: Wishing him good health.

@LeksiteOjo: Wow glad to see him recuperating.

@baminowo: I now you are trying to prove to people that Aketi is getting better, but i do rather you allow this man recuperate peacefully…no need for all these visits and pix.

@Emmanue94098366: Madam first lady, I don’t know how you feel anytime you post a picture of gov Akeredolu looking this way, allow this man to convalesce in peace. He needs privacy and not this public display.

@JustEmmanuel101: This is a very exciting news. We pray for his speedy recovery! Ondo state misses him. South West APC misses his leadership!

@T_G_Folusho: I can’t imagine the millions of naira of Ondo tax payers that has gone for the recovery of Akeredolu. I wish him more recovery. But much more, I wish he can resign and focus on himself.