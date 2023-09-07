Lagos Assembly Rejects Egube, Odusote As Cabinet Nominees, Confirms 15

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected two of the eighteen cabinet nominees presented before it by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and clearance.

The state lawmakers screened and confirmed 15 cabinet nominees, among whom was the former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Naija News understands that Omotoso had been rejected earlier by the Assembly before he was represented by the governor for a second time before his clearance.

Among those rejected in the final clearance by the assembly were former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, who was rejected in the first list presented by Sanwo-Olu.

Also, former Commissioner for Energy, Engr Olalere Odusote, was rejected for the second time by the Assembly.

Naija News reports that the confirmation happened after Chief Whip and chairman of the screening committee, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, laid a report of the exercise before the House.

At the sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers resolved to step down the confirmation of Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu for another day.

Dr. Obasa commended the committee saying the members did a thorough job screening the nominees. His position was supported by the lawmakers present at the plenary.

Below is the list of cabinet nominees confirmed by the Lagos State House of Assembly:

1. Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen

2. Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi

3. Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi

4. Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola

5. Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem

6. Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe

7. Mrs Bolaji Cecelia Dada

8. Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare

9. Mr. Olugbenga Omotoso

10. Mr. Mosopefolu George

11. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje

12. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

13. Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi

14. Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola

15. Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa