Lagos Assembly Screens Omotoso, Abayomi, Nine Others As Cabinet Nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, commenced the screening of the remaining eighteen Commissioner-nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for confirmation.

Naija News reports that eleven out of the 18 fresh nominees screened by the screening committee included Gbenga Omotoso, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Sam Egube, Mrs. Cecila Dada, and seven others.

However, Omotoso, Abayomi, and Dada were simply asked to take a bow and go as a mark of honour for their service to the state.

There was a mild drama when the assembly questioned one of the nominees, Lere Odusote, former Commissioner of Energy, who was grilled over some financial transactions during the first term of Sanwo-Olu.

The screening is expected to continue on Wednesday, while the committee will report back to the general House on Thursday.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had sent a fresh list containing 18 names to the House after 17 of the 39 names, initially sent were rejected.

However, five names were replaced in the new list, and one new name was added to make up the 18 names.