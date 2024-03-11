Kidnapping: Employ More Neighbourhood Watch Officers – Lagos Assembly Tells Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to bolster the ranks of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

This call aims to enhance the LNSC’s capacity to support other security agencies in addressing the security challenges plaguing the federation.

Naija News reports that the recommendation comes in the wake of disturbing reports of widespread kidnappings, affecting states such as Kaduna, Borno, and Sokoto, with recent events marking a significant increase in such incidents.

The Lagos Assembly’s concern was highlighted during a session dedicated to ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance,’ prompted by the harrowing kidnappings of approximately 280 children in Kaduna, 102 in Borno, and 15 in Sokoto.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa voiced the assembly’s alarm over these developments, particularly noting the lingering agony from the Chibok girls’ abduction. Obasa underscored the necessity for nationwide vigilance and action against the kidnapping scourge, emphasizing the detrimental impact on the futures of affected children and the anguish of their families.

“It is very important for all of us to rise up and find a lasting solution. Security is very essential in every given society and if we fail to protect lives, then what do we have as responsibility?,” he asked

Echoing a sentiment of shared responsibility for public safety, Obasa lauded the military’s efforts while advocating for even more robust action, including possible redeployments to the hardest-hit areas. The Speaker also hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s openness to the concept of state police and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s advocacy for capital punishment as a deterrent against kidnapping. These positions reflect a growing consensus on the need for decisive legislative and executive actions to curb this menace.

The Lagos Assembly’s discourse also touched upon the broader implications of kidnapping for national security and development. The call for enhancing the LNSC’s capacity is seen as part of a multifaceted strategy that includes legislative reviews, the establishment of special courts for expedited trials of kidnapping cases, and the adoption of advanced technological tools for military surveillance.

Contributing members, including Hon. Tobun Abiodun and Nureni Akinsanya, acknowledged the creeping threat of kidnapping in Lagos, highlighting the imperative for preemptive measures. Suggestions from Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh for special courts and Hon. Abiodun Orekoya’s call for tech-enhanced military surveillance further illustrated the assembly’s comprehensive approach to tackling the issue.

In a related note, Speaker Obasa extended warm wishes to the Muslim community at the onset of Ramadan, urging generosity, prayers for peace, and mutual respect across religious divides.