Lagos Lawmakers Commend Tinubu For Choosing To Have A ‘No Celebration’ Birthday As he Clocks 72

Lawmakers at the Lagos State Assembly on Thursday hailed President Bola Tinubu for choosing not to celebrate his birthday as he turns 72 on Friday.

Celebrating the president in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, the lawmakers said it was important to celebrate the President’s achievements as governor of Lagos and his current strides, noting that his policies in the State have continued to put Lagos on the global map.

Naija News reports that the speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, while celebrating the president, said that it wasn’t just about celebrating Tinubu’s birthday but a celebration of Lagos and where his policies have gotten the state.

Obasa said, “When Asiwaju Tinubu became governor, we all know how much Lagos was earning. He successfully moved the revenue of the state from N600 million to over N8 billion in 2007. He also set in motion strategies for the upward progression of the revenue generation.

“This is not just about his birthday. It is a celebration of Lagos and where his policies have carried us. The Lagos Red Line rail project was unveiled recently and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the achievement can be attributed to Asiwaju who created the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) while he was governor.”

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a congratulatory message to the President on behalf of the Assembly’s lawmakers, staff, and management.