Sanwo-Olu Hails Lagos Lawmakers For Lifting The Bar Of Legislative Excellence In Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly for lifting the bar of legislative excellence in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu commended the lawmakers while speaking at the 2023 budget retreat of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the Governor also took advantage of the occasion to highlight the close relationship that he has with Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

He expressed his gratitude to the Speaker, the House staff, the Assembly Commission, and the members for consistently prioritizing Lagos over other issues.

Sanwo-Olu said, “This is the best and finest and it is worthy of emulation. I want to thank you and say this is, indeed, how we should always organise ourselves, keep up raising the bar.

“You see, what Lagos State is doing shows that we are leading the way for other states to copy. We show the way in legislative, executive and judiciary affairs.

“This is an avenue for you to bond, interact, appreciate one another and effectively do the job that Lagosians have asked us to do.

“There is the talk around town that we have a big budget but I also tell them it is because we are big people. I appreciate the fact that you have huge responsibility and I pray God Almighty to give you the ability and courage to do the work dispassionately.

“Whatever is the outcome, you can rest assured that the Governor will stand by it and work with you.

“There is no animosity between the Speaker and myself. We are two different sides of the same coin. We are brothers and friends and God will lead us to a level where we can take Lagos to an irreversible state.

“Mr. President is watching us. He has no other state that he can call his own. He is the President of Nigeria but he has his roots in Lagos. Our success is his success and Nigeria’s success. When we get it right, the whole nation will be on its way to getting it right.”

At the retreat, Obasa disclosed that Governor Sanwo-Olu had consistently backed the House in carrying out its duties, calling the Governor a leader, brother, and performer.