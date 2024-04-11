Sanwo-Olu Shuts Lagos Market After Fire Incident

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the indefinite closure of Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island, in response to a severe fire incident that gutted 14 buildings and led to the collapse of four others.

Naija News reports that the decision follows an incident on Tuesday, which was attributed to unsafe refuelling practices with a generator in the market’s penthouse.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who visited the site to assess the aftermath and interact with those affected, shared his thoughts via a Facebook post.

“Following the tragic fire at Dosunmu Market, I visited the site to assess the damage and meet with affected individuals,” he stated.

He revealed that the government has initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause and to enforce stricter safety measures.

To ensure the structural integrity of the remaining buildings, the Governor declared that an integrity test would be mandatory before the market could be reopened.

He emphasized the importance of compliance with building regulations, stating, “Dosunmu Market will remain closed until we can ensure the safety of all structures and compliance with regulations. Unapproved buildings will be demolished.”

Further, Governor Sanwo-Olu reassured the affected traders and business owners of the government’s support.

“I assure all affected that we are exploring every avenue to assist you and prevent future incidents,” he remarked.

The Governor also mentioned that the Ministry of Physical Planning will step up efforts to enforce building codes to prevent the misuse of residential properties.

Naija News recalls that the tragic event led to the loss of goods worth millions of naira and has highlighted the critical need for enhanced fire safety measures in densely populated commercial areas like Dosunmu Market.